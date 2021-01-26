Tanzanian Premier League side Simba SC have announced that Peter Muduhwa has joined them.

Bosso defender Muduhwa joins the ambitious CAF Champions League participants on loan until the end of the season.

“Welcome to the big family of national champions Peter Muduhwa (Master of Defence).The Lions welcome you with open arms and we believe in you and that you will do a good job for us in the Champions League and Simba Cup,” read a post on the club’s Twitter handle.

The last part of the post did not mention the Vodacom Premier League because the defender is not eligible.

Muduhwa will not play for Simba in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League since the country’s transfer window closed on 15 January.

He will instead feature in the Champions League.

Should Muduhwa make an impression they will open negotiations with Highlanders for a permanent deal.

