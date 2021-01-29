Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will stay at the Birmingham-based club beyond the January transfer window, Soccer24 has gathered.

The 27-year-old has had little very little league action in the 2020-21 campaign, his second season in England after making the move from Belgian side Club Brugge in August 2019.

Nakamba has been reduced to peripheral roles at Villa Park and despite attracting interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray and Spanish side Valencia, he will be staying beyond the January transfer window, which ends on Monday.

“Yes, he is staying at Aston Villa,” confirmed a source close the midfielder when asked on the decision he has made on his future.

Nakamba put on a nearly flawless display against Newcastle United after making his first appearance for the claret and blue in over a month but was an unused substitute in the 2-3 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday.

The club is believed to be unwilling to sell or loan him.