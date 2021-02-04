Zimbabwe international Victor Kamhuka has signed for a new club, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.
The 30-year old former Dynamos and How Mine defender has signed for Malaysian Premier League side Royal Malaysian Police Football Club.
He inked a 2-year deal.
Kamhuka was on the ranks on Myanmar League side Ayeyawady United last season and got his debut Warriors call-up during the back to back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria last November.
More to follow…
