Zimbabwe international Victor Kamhuka has signed for a new club, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

The 30-year old former Dynamos and How Mine defender has signed for Malaysian Premier League side Royal Malaysian Police Football Club.

He inked a 2-year deal.

Kamhuka was on the ranks on Myanmar League side Ayeyawady United last season and got his debut Warriors call-up during the back to back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria last November.

More to follow…