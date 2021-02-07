Ovidy Karuru’s impressive form for Black Leopards continues after his late brace propelled the Limpopo-based side to a 2-1 over Jomo Cosmos in the first round of the Nebank Cup on Sunday.

The Warriors midfielder, who has scored more goals than any Zimbabwean player in the South African top-flight this season, opened the scoring in the 82nd minute, turning brilliantly to slot home from close range.

He thought he had found the winner then but Cosmos restored parity seconds later through Khethu Zwane.

The drama continued when Karuru sealed the contest with header from a corner with two minutes remaining, to spark wild celebrations on the Leopards bench.

He was named man of the match as a result.