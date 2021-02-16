Washington Arubi is in the top 10 of goalkeepers in the DStv Premiership in terms of clean sheets.

The former Warriors and Dynamos goalkeeper, who turns 36 in August, is on the ranks of Limpopo-based Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

He has kept three clean sheets for his side and is ranked joint fouth on the goalkeepers who have been breached less in the South African top-flight this season.

Below is the full list;