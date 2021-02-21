Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Lucky Maselesele has lashed into Khama Billiat, accusing the Zimbabwean winger of wanting special treatment and also called for the Soweto giants to let him leave.

The 30-year-old Warriors star has often been criticized for failing to replicate the form he produced at Mamelodi Sundowns, which propelled him to stardom in South African football, now that he is in the black and gold of Amakhosi.

Maselele feels the Aces Youth Academy graduate should be allowed to leave when his contract runs out in June this year.

“Let Khama go too, he doesn’t suit Gavin Hunt because he doesn’t believe in praising and begging players. Billiat wants to be treated in a certain way different from other players,” Maselesele was qouted as saying by South Afrcan publication Kick Off.

“When we advise these players, they say we are jealous because we never received R200k [salalries] like them and they think they are bigger than everyone, which affects their performances,” he added.

Interestingly, prior to yesterday’s 1-1 draw with SuperSport United, Gavin Hunt’s charges went on a five-game winless run without Billiat, who is currently nursing an injury.