The eyes of the local football fraternity are firmly on Zdravko Logarušić as the Croat is set to name his provisional Warriors squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Zimbabwe take on the two neighbours in decisive Group H qualifiers slated for next month, with a ticket at Africa’s greatest football spectacle in Cameroon up for grabs.

The squad was initially set to be announced last week but complications related to new Covid-19 laws enforced by the British government resulted in the delay as English clubs had not responded to invitation letters sent by ZIFA.

Loga told Soccer24 last week that the squad will be announced on Tueeday (today), a position reaffirmed by team manager Wellington Mpandare.