Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has reacted to his stunner against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 against Atletico Madrid last night.

The Frenchman’s brilliant overhead kick just after the hourmark was the difference between the two sides as Thomas Tuchel’s charges got themselves a massive away goal to take to Stamford Bridge.

Asked about the goal after the game, the former Arsenal striker said: ” I don’t know what to think about the goal, I just try and focus on hitting the ball. I love hitting the ball well and I was pleased to see it hit the back of the net.”

“To be honest I had no clue about being offside or not. Mase (Mason Mount) told me he didn’t touch the ball, it came from a defender so apparently I was not offside so it’s good for the team and good for me,” he added.