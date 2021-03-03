Zimbabwe international Prince Dube was on target in Azam’s 2-1 victory over Kagera Sugar in the Tanzanian Premier League today.

The former Highlanders striker, who scored again in his side’s cup victory last week, netted Azam’s second goal in the 28th minute, doubling their advantage in the process.

Dube is in the provisional Warriors squad named by coach Zdravko Logarusic for the decisive AFCON qualifiers against Zambia and Botswana later this month.