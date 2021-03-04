The United States-based Warriors duo of goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva and defender Tendai Jirira is expected to travel to Zimbabwe for the upcoming AFCON qualfiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Mkuruva and Jirira, who are on the ranks of National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) sides Michigan Stars and Detroit City respectively, were named in the Warriors squad for last November’s Group H double header against Algeria but could not make it due to Covid-19 related logistical complications.

This time however, Team Manager Wellington Mpandare did say they are coming, if the Unites States authorities do not imitate their UK counterparts, who declared that the country’s residents returning from ‘high risk’ countries such as Botswana and Zambia, go into a mandatory ten-day quarantine.

“Those (Mkuruva and Jirira) are coming but then you never know because these countries keep changing. Like now, most European countries are subjecting people to up to 6 days in quarantine,” Mpandare told Soccer24 this morning.

The availability of Mkuruva will be huge a boost for coach Zdravko Logarusic, who is said to be an admirer of the former Dynamos shot-stopper, hence his inclusion in the goalkeeping department, which also includes Spain-based Martin Mapisa, Zambia-based Talbert Shumba and Highlanders’ Ariel Sibanda.