Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare insists the team has what it takes to grind results against Botswana and Zambia despite not having some key players for the decisive two games.

Zdravko Logarusic and his technical team will have to make to do without France-based Tino Kadewere, the England-based trio of Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa and Admiral Muskwe, as well David Moyo, who plies his trade in Scotland for the impending battles, as the aforesaid players were blocked by their respective clubs from traveling to Zimbabwe.

Mpandare however still believes a positive result will come from the two games.

“The situation we are faced with is very bad concerning most of our Europe-based stars. I don’t think those in the UK will be able to travel for the two matches,” the former Gunners official said.

“With all due respect to Botswana and Zambia, I think we have better players than them. They are also likely to fail to secure their Europe-based stars. I don’t see their local-based players as better than our players that play in South Africa. We should have enough arsenal to get the results we want,” he added.