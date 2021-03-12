The Dynamos executive today paid a courtesy call to President Emmerson Mnanagwa as the veteran politician appears to be backing the return of the local league, which has been placed on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Top-flight football in the country has been frozen since March last year, with the frosty relationship between ZIFA and the Sports and Recreation Commission hindering the progress of it’s return

Barely a month after meeting Highlanders board members, Mnangagwa today hosted their Dembare counterparts at State House, a development described by Presidential spokesperson George Charamba as way the head of state is showing support for the country’s most popular sport.

“PRESIDENT MEETS THE DYNAMOS FOOTBALL CLUB LEADERSHIP: This morning His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa met the Executive of Dynamos Football Club as part of his support for the national sport which has been frozen by COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Charamba on Twitter.