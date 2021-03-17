Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu have become the latest Warriors stars confirmed to the coming for this month’s AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The Turkey-based pair will be traveling for the decisive games slated for March 25 and 29 respectively.

Preparations for two matches have been marred by the unavailability of key players in Warriors side; including Marvelous Nakamba, (traveling restrictions), Tendayi Darikwa (traveling restrictions) Khama Billiat (injury) and Prince Dube (injury).

Here are the confirmed players abroad set to show up next week;

Musona Knowledge (KAS Eupen, Belgium)

Hadebe Teenage (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey)

Mudimu Alec (Ankaraspor, Turkey)

Kamhuka Victor (Royal Malaysia Police- Malaysia)

Jirira Tendayi (Detroit City- USA)

Not yet confirmed;

Kadewere Tino (Olympique Lyon- France)

Munetsi Marshall- Stade de Reims- France)

Mukuruva Tatenda – Michigan Stars- USA)

Mapisa Martin (Zamora-Spain)