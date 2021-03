Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named his starting eleven to face Botswana in tonight’s AFCON qualifier.

Its as follows;

Talbert Shumba, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Teenage Hadebe, Jimmy Dzingai, Onismor Bhasera, Thabani Kamusoko, Ovidy Karuru, Perfect Chikwende, Kuda Mahachi, Knowledge Musona (c), Terrence Dzvukamanja.

KIick off is 18:00 local time.