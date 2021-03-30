Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojević, better known Micho, insists Joey Antipas should also be given credit for Zimbabwe eventually qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Mafero, as the Chicken Inn coach coach is affectionately-known, took charge of the Warriors on a temporary basis in 2019 and oversaw the first two games in the qualifying campaign- a goalless draw with Botswana at the National Sports Stadium and a 2-1 victory over Zambia in Lusaka, before being replaced by current coach Zdravko Logarušić.

Antipas registered four points, the same number accumulated by Logarušić and Micho feels the part Mafero played should not be overlooked.

“My wholehearted congratulations to Zimbabwe upon qualification, to all stakeholders from the federation (ZIFA), colleague Zdravko ( Logarušić) and his technical team and also the previous coach that earned four points from the first two games,” said Micho in a congratulatory message to staunch Warriors fan Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata.

Loga became the first foreign coach to guide Zimbabwe to the continental showpiece but he accumulated four points from four games, while Antipas amassed the same number of points from two games.