A clash between arch-rivals Highlanders ad Dynamos at Babourfields Stadium will usher-in the resumption of local football, government has announced.

League football in Zimbabwe has been placed on hold since March last year due to the Covid-19 crisis but it was given the green light to resume last month.

The last game featuring two local clubs playing against each was a violence-marred Castle Challenge Cup between Bosso and FC Platinum, which Kugona Kunenge Kudada won thanks to a Silas Songani brace.

Football in the country will resume where it was last played, Emagumeni- where Bosso will clash with DeMbare in the Independence Cup next month.

“Highlanders will play Dynamos at Boubourfields Stadium in the Independence Cup next month,” said Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during today’s cabinet briefing.

She also revealed that CAF has given Emagumeni the green light to host international matches. after a ban slapped on all arenas in the country, by the continental governing body last year.