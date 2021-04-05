Zimbabwe international Admiral Muskwe was on target in Wycombe Wanderers’ 3-0 win over Rotherham in the English Championship on Monday.

The Warriors striker opened the scoring with just two minutes on the clock as Wycombe showed their intentions from the onset; win the game and boost their chances of surviving relegation.

Gareth Ainsworth’s charges are rooted to the bottom of the table and need a miracle to escape the chop.

Muskwe, who is on loan from the Leicester City development side, is a key member of the Warriors squad and only travelling restrictions hindered him from taking part in the recent Botswana and Zambia AFCON qualifiers.