SuperSport United defender Onismor Bhasera believes the current Warriors squad has the potential to go beyond expectations if it prepares better for the AFCON finals.

The 35-year old defender was a last minute addition to the Warriors squad ahead of the Botswana clash, which sealed qualification and recons the current squad is one of the best Zimbabwe ever had and is more than capable of excelling at the continental extravaganza.

“We have had the best national teams over the past few years and the current one is up there,” Bhasera told Newsday Sport.

“It’s not a fluke for the team to qualify three times in a row to the AFCON finals. This is a very good squad. The guys are very enthusiastic, they work hard and are ready to go miles to achieve more. They are all doing very well in their respective clubs which is good for the national team.”

The veteran left back urged ZIFA and government to kick start preparations for the finals early.

“ZIFA and the Sports ministry and the football fraternity should put their heads together and start the preparations in terms of housekeeping things,” he said.

“It should be just focus for the players on the goal which is to work for the country and not any other issues lingering around. It’s a good thing that the team qualified early so there is time for ZIFA and the government to engage so that the team goes there with a clear mind. I hope everything will be sorted because I know we have the guys who can do the job and raise the flag higher. This time I see the guys going beyond the group stages.”