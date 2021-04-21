The DStv Premiership clash between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows will have a Zimbabwean flavor in it as it involves the two teams with the most local players within their ranks.

Matsatsantsa and Abafana Bes’thende lock horns at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria today.

Arrows and United house a total of eight Zimbabwean players; with the Durban side having Knox Mutizwa, Divine Lunga, Edmore Sibanda and Danny ‘Deco’ Phiri while the Pretoria-based side have Kuda Mahachi, George Chigova, Onsimor Bhasera and Evans Rusike within their ranks.

SuperSport are also coached by a Zimbabwean, former Warriors defender Kaitano Tembo.

Kick off is 17:00 hrs.