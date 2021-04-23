Yesterday evening, the local football fraternity was shocked to learn that Warriors midfielder Last Jesi was released by Al Hilai.

By Lawrence Mangenje

The deadlocked midfielder joined the Sudanese giants on the 14th of September last year, meaning he only lasted seven months of the 3-year deal he signed when he made the switch from Manica Diamonds.

In all honesty, I knew very little about Jesi until he made the big money move but those with the knowhow of his capabilities were lightning quick to say he would add value to Al Hilai.

When he was dradted into the Warriors fold for the decisive Botswana AFCON qualifier, I can’t say I was surprised because as has become the norm, once a player crosses the border, he would have become good enough to play for the national team.

Realistically-speaking though, what has also become the new normal, is players with a lot of potential being somewhat rushed to leagues outside the country.

Clive Augutso burst onto the scene like a house on fire for Chicken in 2019- he was simply prolific for the Gamecocks.

What was to follow, was perhaps an ill-advised move to Maritzburg United, where one doesn’t need two hands to count the number of appearances he made for the Team of Choice.

Currently, one has to conduct thorough research to find out where Augusto is.

Gabriel Nyoni is one player whose talent doesn’t need magnifying glasses to see- he is incredibly-talent and the pace he posses makes him a complete footballer.

He left his beloved Highlanders for CAPS United in 2019, a move criticised by some but he proved them wrong by dazzling for the Green Machine.

Just like Augusto, Nyoni also made the switch to Maritzburg United shortly after and he didn’t last a season at the KwaZulu Natal side.

Yes injuries affected his progress but history will just state, factually that is, that he did not replicate the form he produced at Bosso and CAPS, while on the ranks of Maritzburg United.

Recently, Peter Muduwa, a richly-talented young defender who is definitely a future Warriors defender, came back from Tanzania without even kicking a ball for Simba SC.

The fact that he was on loan is neither here nor there- for a player of his calibre, that was a setback which in a way dents his profile.

Are our players being rushed to leagues outside the country?