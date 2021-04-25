Queens Park Rangers striker Macauley Bonne has made a massive u-turn on wanting to play for the country’s senior men’s national team the Warriors, it has emerged.

The 25-year-old was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, which makes him eligible to represent both countries but despite choosing the latter and even acquiring a passport, he has continuously provided a catalogue of excuses for not showing up when called for duty.

Bonne is also believed to be one of the players Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic blacklisted after showing no signs of commitment ahead of the crunch Algeria double header last year.

A source close to the player however, revealed to Soccer24 this morning that the former Charlton man is now seriously considering playing for Zimbabwe.

“He is considering representing Zimbabwe, that’s all I can tell you, he might have changed his mind,” the source said before hanging up.

If true, the striker’s move might be met with severe criticism from the local football fraternity, with some fans accusing players who were not part of the AFCON qualifiers, of now wanting to use the continental spectacle as a stepping stone to find better clubs.

