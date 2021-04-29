Zimbabwe international Tinotenda Kadewere has made it into the final three for the Prix Marc-Vivien Foe 2021.

The award, which is in honour of the late Cameroonian midfielder Marc-Vivien Foé, recognises outstanding African players in the French Ligue 1 and was first presented in 2009.

The Lyon striker, who is the first Zimbabwean to get a nomination, made it into the final list along with Montpelier’s Algerian forward Andy Delort and Congolese winger Gaël Kakuta of Lens.

Kadewere has scored ten goals plus three assists in his debut campaign in the French top-flight.

His Lyon team-mate Toko Ekambi failed to make it after shortlisted in the initial list along with Southern African Reinildo Mandava, who plays for Lille and Mozambique national side.

The winner will be unveiled just after the penultimate day of Ligue 1, on May 17. He will succeed Nigerian Victor Osimhen (ex-Lille OSC), who left for Napoli in the Italian Serie A last summer.