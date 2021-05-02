Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova has been sidlined by injury, just two weeks after making his long-awaited debut for SuperSport United.

The big goalkeeper, who deputises captain Ronwen Williams at the Pretoria-based side, played his first game since returning to the club at the beginning of the season, when they lost 0-1 to Golden Arrows on April 22.

He is said to have suffered a knock during Matsatsantsa’s stalemate with Swallows FC a week later.

The injury forced him out of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Baroka and Kaitano Tembo had to put third choice Boalefa Pule in goal, as Williams is also still out injured.