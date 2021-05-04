Jose Mourinho has been named as the new AS Roma manager.

The celebrated Portuguese tactician joins the the Serie A giants less than a month after parting ways with Tottenham Hotspur.

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season,” the club announced on Twitter.

Mourinho joins Roma as one of the most decorated coaches in world football, having managed Porto, Real Madrid, Inter, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

