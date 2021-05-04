African giants Senegal and Mali will not play their 2022 World Cup qualifiers in their respective countries.

The battle for the five spots reserved for Africa at the global showpiece start next month but the list of stadiums on the continent which passed inspections to host those matches does not include any from Senegal and Mali.

What that means is that the Lions of Teranga, World Cup quater-finalists in Japan/ South Korea in 2002, will play their home games in the campaign outside Senegal.

Also facing the same predicament are Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Namibia, Niger, and Liberia.

Below is part of the list by CAF;