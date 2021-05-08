The Zimbabwean duo of goalkeeper Washington Arubi and defender Farai Madhanaga will have Nedbank Cup winners medals after their TTM edged Chippa United 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

Arubi was between the sticks while Madhanaga was an unused substitute and the former kept yet another clean sheet, in what has been a great season for the veteran shot-stopper.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo’s 27th minute strike was all the Limpopo-based side needed to clinch the knockout competition.

This is TTM’s first ever title in the South African top-flight after buying the franchise of Bidvest Wits.