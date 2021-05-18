United States-based Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has received a one-game ban for ‘unsporting behaviour’ during a recent league match.

The former Dynamos goalkeeper is on the ranks of Michigan Stars in the National Independent Soccer League (NISA), the third tier of American football.

Stars lost a league game away at Chattanooga last Saturday, with the end of the clash marred by incidents involving players from both teams and officials.

In response, NISA has issued a statement condemning it.

The NISA Disciplinary Committee –guided by the NISA Operations Manual – assessed the following penalties for the incident after the May 8 match between Chattanooga FC and Michigan Stars FC: Chattanooga FC: Brian Bement (F): red card, 2-game suspension, plus an undisclosed fine for “violence toward a player” Markus Naglestad (F): 2-game suspension for unsporting behavior. Michigan Stars Remy Tazifor (Assistant Coach): red card, 4-game suspension, plus an undisclosed fine for “violence toward a player” Tatenda Mkuruva (GK): 1-game suspension for unsporting behavior.”

