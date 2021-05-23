Dynamos played to a goalless draw against Herentals in the Chibuku Super Cup, Group 1 match played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

The game saw little goal-mouth action in the first hour, with the first biggest chance going to the Students’ way in the 50tth minute when Brighton Majarira blazed his effort over from some six yards out.

Nothing major followed as both sides struggled to utilize the chances they got as the match ended in a goalless stalemate.

In a Group 2 match at Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders started their title defence with a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Washington Navaya, who was making his debut for the Bosso team headed home the solitary strike in the 42nd – minute.

Chiefs could have equalised in the final quarter of the game but were unlucky to have their chances missing the target.

Defender Malvern Mkolo had his header going an inch of the target in the 69th minute while Arthur Musiwa was denied by the post in the following moments.

Substitute Billy Veremu also had a big opportunity falling on his way in the final minutes of the game but was unable to secure the parity for his side as it ended 1-0 in favour of Highlanders.

Elsewhere, Denver Mukamba was the star in Ngezi Platinum’s 3-1 victory over Triangle United in a Group 4 encounter played at Mandava Stadium.

The forward netted a brace and created the other goal which was scored by Marvelous Mukumba.

The Sugar Boys were the first to hit the back of the net early in the game.

The Group 1 match between ZPC Kariba and Harare City ended in a 1-1 draw.

