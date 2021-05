Chelsea take on Manchester City in the 2020/21 Champions League final in Porto tonight.

Here is how the two teams line up for the decider, which kicks off at 21:00.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Werner

