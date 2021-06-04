Zimbabwe Warriors vice captain Ovidy Karuru will inevitably leave relegated Black Leopards at the end of the current season.

The 32-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs man joined the Limpopo-based side from Stellenbsoch this season and was one of the top-performers- scoring seven goals in all competitions.

When he joined Lido Daduvha, he inked a contract which would keep him there until the end of the current season and when the club offered him a new deal, he openly told them his stay would depend on whether or not Leopards survive the chop.

This publication has it on good authority that he is leaving the club.