Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi kept his 10th clean sheet of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season, as TTM played out a goalless draw with Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The 36-year old former Warriors number had a brilliant season between the posts for the Limpopo-based side, and was instrumental in their eventual survival survival from relegation.

Arubu also propelled his side to their first silverware, the 2020/21 Nebank Cup a and he is also in the running for player of the tournament.

Today’s draw with Pirates was the 10th time Arubi kept a clean sheet in the league alone, for TTM.