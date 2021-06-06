Arch-rivals CAPS United and Dynamos played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in a Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 match played at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Plenty was at stake before the clash, which had the ingredients of a thriller, as the two sides came into it on the back victories in their previous encounters.

The first real chance of the game came to Dynamos in the 10th minute, when exciting young winger Bill Antonio danced his his way past the CAPS defence on the right, before his hard and low cross was safely collected by Makepekepe goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

CAPS would have their own chance five minutes later when they were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box after Ishmael Wadi was brought down- Blessing Sarupinda’s effort went straight into the Dynamos wall.

Wadi would be in the thick of things again in the 20th minute, a cross was sent in from the right but the Makepekepe top scorer’s header was well read and safely collected by Tymon Mvula, in goal for DeMbare.

The Glamour Boys would have a free-kick of their own seven minutes later, but Mateyaunga had no problems in dealing with it.

CAPS would finally break the deadlock with three minutes to go before the break.

A mix up between Mvula and his defence would see a lurking Joseph Thulani from close range, drawing first blood for Darlington Dodo’s charges.

Dynamos responded quickly and restored parity three minutes later- Barnabas Mushunje’s deflected free-kick beating Mateyaunga.

1-1 it was at the break.

There was drama just before the start of the second half when Dynamos captain Patson Jaure fell and landed awkwardly in the tunnel and could not continue- he was replaced by Sylvester Appiah.

DeMbare almost went ahead in the 64th minute but Shadreck Nyahwa could not connect to a brilliant cross from the right.

Both sides made substitutions in an attempt to find the winner but they could not be separated and eventually settled for a share of the spoils.

