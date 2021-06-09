Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor president Adil Gevrek has confirmed that Warriors star Teenage Hadebe is set to move MLS side Dynamo Houston and the deal is “90% complete”.

The 25-year old former Kaizer Chiefs star attracted interest from the American top-flight side, who reportedly tabled a US$1.8 million for the gangly defender.

Reports in the US claimed that the deal had already been concluded, with renowned football website Transfermarket.com already listing Hadebe as a Dynamo player.

Gevrek (the Malatyaspor president ) all but confirmed the player is moving, and explained why the transfer hasn’t been made public.

“We haven’t shared this issue yet, and the reason is this: We agreed with the American team 90 percent, but a clause was put there,” he told Turkish publication MalatyaHaber.

“The player will go, have a health check, and after these processes are over, both the American club and we will make a statement. For this reason, we cannot say that the transfer is over and therefore we did not share this issue,” the president added.