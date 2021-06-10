The South Africa-based trio of strikers Evans Rusike and Knox Mutizwa and midfielder Butholezwe Ncube are set to be in the Warriors squad for the upcoming COSAFA Cup.

Zimbabwe will take part in the regional tournament, slated for South Africa next month and it will be used to prepare for the impending World Cup qualifiers, which have been moved to September.

A source at ZIFA revealed this morning that Rusike, Mutizwa and Ncube, who are on the ranks of SuperSport United, Golden Arrows and AmaZulu respectively, are the foreign-based players likely to take part in the tournament.

The rest of the squad, the source said, will be made up local-based players, some of whom took part in the CHAN tournament.

