Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic believes his charges’ 2-2 draw with Algeria in an AFCON qualifier last November, made him realize that he can compete with any coach in Africa, the same way his players can complete with any team on the continent.

The country’s flagship team saw itself trailing 0-2 in the first half at the giant National Sports Stadium when Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez danced past Adam Chicken to slot home past Talbert Shumba, in goal for the Warriors.

Captain Knowledge Musona’s brilliantly-taken free kick on the stroke of half time restored some hope for Zimbabwe, before Tanzania-based gunslinger Prince Dube came off the bench to restore parity with ten minutes remaining.

Logarusic insists that result was a benchmark as far the team’s ability is concerned.

“Our players can compete with anyone, no one can come and bully us.Even Algeria, the African champions, didn’t they come here and score two goals but we came back and drew against them,” the Croat told The Sunday Mail.

“Who have played against Algeria in recent years and have come back from 2-0 down? We even dominated them in the second half of both legs.”

“I realised I can compete with any coach in Africa. I believe in myself and I believe in my players,” he added.

