Spanish giants FC Barcelona have announced the signing of Dutch whiz Memphis Depay.

The 27-year old former Manchester United forward joins the Catalan giants from French side Olympique Lyon.

“FC Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club once his contract with Olympique Lyonnais is at an end. The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season,” the club announced via a statement.

Depay is currently with Holland at Euro 2020.

Related