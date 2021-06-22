Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has written a profound birthday message for his teammate Marshall Munetsi, urging the Stade de Reims midfield ace to keep shining and continue to make the country proud.

Munetsi turned 25 today.

The tough-tackling midfielder’s career has experienced a praiseworthy rise to stardom in a very short period of time- from arriving in South Africa as a 19-year-old, signing for FC Cape Town in the National First Division, to rubbing shoulders with global superstars like Neymar in the French Ligue 1, three years later.

Munetsi’s rapid progress has not gone unnoticed by Musona, as evidenced by the influential skipper’s birthday message to the Mabvuku-bred midfielder.

https://twitter.com/KMusonaofficial/status/1407341034066038792?s=20

