Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi has been included into the Warriors squad for next month’s Cosafa Cup, after a stellar season for DStv Premiership side TTM, which has now been renamed to Marumo Stars.

The 35 year old was instrumental in TTM surviving relegation by keeping 10 clean sheets in the league and his heroics in goal also propelled the Limpopo-based side to their first ever title, the Nedbank Cup, and was deservedly named Player of the tournament.

For his impressive form in the just-ended season, ‘Sekuru Gudo’ has been rewarded by a recall to the national team, having been last there in 2015.

A source close to proceedings in the Warriors technical department confided to Soccer24 last night that Arubi will be named in the squad, which is set to be announced this week.

“Yes, he will be named in the squad, but that is all I can say,” the source said.

Zimbabwe, record winners of Cosafa, are in Group C of the regional showpiece together with Senegal, Namibia and Mozambique and will kick-start their campaign against The Mambas on the 8th of July.

