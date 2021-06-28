Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo have officially signed Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe.

Hadede (25) completed the move from Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor for a reported $1.6 million.

“Houston Dynamo FC signed defender Teenage Hadebe as a Designated Player on a full transfer from Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey’s Süper Lig, the Club announced today. Houston signed the 25-year-old through the 2023 season with a club option for the 2024 season,” announced the club via a statement.

“The Bulawayo, Zimbabwe native joins Houston after two seasons in Europe with Yeni Malatyaspor. The defender appeared in 60 games for the Turkish side and scored two goals in his last season with Yeni Malatyaspor.

“Hadebe earned Süper Lig Team of the Season honors following his first year with the club, and earned Turkish Süper Lig Team of the Week honors five times during the 2020/2021 season.

“The left-footed central defender also represented Yeni Malatyaspor in the UEFA Europa League against Olumpija from Slovenia in a tournament qualifier in 2019.”