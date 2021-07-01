Dynamos have extended their unbeaten run and maintained the top spot in the Chibuku Super Cup – Group 1 after edging Herentals 1-0 in a matchday six encounter played at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The Glamour Boys are now on thirteen points after six games, thanks to Albert Eonde’s second-half strike.

The Cameroonian striker struck in the 73rd minute after linking up well with Tinashe Makanda. The goal came a few moments after the Students had been reduced to ten men following Derek Chitsanzara’s red card.

In the other Group 1 game, played on Wednesday, Yadah beat CAPS United 2-1 to move into the second position.

The Miracle Boys got their goals from Tanaka Shandirwa and Godknows Mangani, while Ishmael Wadi netted CAPS’ consolation.

The other Group 1 game between Harare City and ZPC Kariba was postponed to next week to allow the officials and players of Kauya Katuruturu to undergo the mandatory isolation.

