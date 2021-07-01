Nkana Football Club defender Kelvin Moyo has become the latest player to be ruled out of the upcoming Cosafa Cup.

Moyo was set to join camp yesterday but Soccer24 has established that the former Chippa United center-back has a muscle problem, which has ruled him out of the regional showpiece.

The development comes after Knox Mutizwa was also ruled out of the tournament.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges are currently in camp preparing for the 20th edition of Cosafa, which will roar into life on the 7th of July.

