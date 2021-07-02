The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has announced that all sporting disciplines in the country have been suspended until further notice.

Zimbabwe is experiencing a resurgent Covid-19 wave which has seen 1357 new cases as of yesterday.

All sporting disciplines had been allowed to continue while adhering to measures put in place by the Word Health Organisation (WHO) to mitigate the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the SRC announced, via a letter in our position that all sports, including those initially deemed as “low risk” have been suspended.

There will be a review every week to assess the situation.

The Chibuku Super Cup will be paused, though its still not clear if the Warriors, who are preparing for Cosafa, will be allowed to train..

