The ZIFA board owes the football-loving public no explanation on some of the decisions it makes, notably the appointment of the national team coach.

The public is not even involved in the decision-making process, the same way it’s not involved in the appointment of the association’s president every four years.

One would assume though, that when the Felton Kamambo-led administration came to conclusion that they would hire a foreign coach and splash US$7000 every month to pay him, progress was the desire.

ZIFA appointed firebrand Croat Zdravko Logarusic on a two-year deal, ending speculation surrounding Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa’s replacement, after the veteran coach resigned in 2019.

Logarusic arrived and was unveiled at Cresta Oasis Hotel in February and started work with Zimbabwe having four points already on the board, in their AFCON 2020 qualifying campaign- following a 1-1 draw with Botswana and a 2-1 victory over Zambia.

Those points were amassed by interim coach Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas.

Fast forward to July 2021, Loagarusic is still looking for his second victory in the Warriors dugout.

He has presided over 10 Warriors games and the win over Botswana, which sealed qualification to the AFCON finals, remains the outspoken coach’s only victory.

In the qualifiers, he lost two games, and drew the other.

At CHAN, he lost all three group games, though there are divided opinions as to why.

In the on-going 20th edition of Cosafa, the Warriors are still to register a win, after two consecutive draws and need to pull up their socks to progress to the next stage of the regional showpiece.

Whether or not Loga is a good coach is an over-asked question- but are the Warriors developing under his guidance?