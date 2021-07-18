ZIFA board member Bryton Malandule has cast aside Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic’s insistence that the Cosafa Cup was an experimental tournament, saying the association expected the team to win the regional showpiece.

Zimbabwe were booted out of the tournament after a poor show in which they lost two games and drew two, including losing to a third string Senegal side in the last game.

In trying to justify the insipid display, Logarusic claimed that Cosafa was just an experimental tournament to access players in preparation for CHAN and the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, suggestions which have now been rubbished by Malandule, who is also the association’s head of the Technical and Development Committee.

“From a board point of view, we expected these guys to go and win the tournament, that was the mandate. That is why we sacrificed our little resources, we cannot send people, when we don’t have money to on holiday, to go and make experiments,” he told The Sunday News.

“We sent them to go and win. Someone came all way from the USA, we had Mapisa (Mapisa) from Spain, those are serious players so we expected better performances, so let’s wait and see the explanation from the coach as to why did perform dismally like this,’’ added Malandule.

The association is expected to review the team’s performance based on the technical team’s report and a decision will be made thereafter.

