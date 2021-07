Warriors star Teenage Hadebe will make his second start for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dyanamo after being named in the starting eleven for the clash away at San Jose Earthquakes.

The gangly defender made his debut for his new side last week, in the goalless draw against Concouver.

Here is today’s starting eleven named by coach Tab Ramos;

Kick off is 04:00 Zimbabwean time.