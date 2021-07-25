Pitso Mosimane believes if Zimbabwean star Marvellous Nakamba can play for Aston Villa in the Premier League, so can Al Ahly’s Aliou Dieng in the English top-flight.

Dieng, a 23-year old holding midfielder for the recently-crowned African champions, has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Mosimane believes there is no reason for that not to happen.

The outspoken coach, in an interview with Goal.com, gave reference to Nakamba as a benchmark, in giving his thoughts on United’s reported interest in the Mali international Dieng.

“I look at Nakamba, the boy who is playing for Aston Villa from Zimbabwe, and I say to myself Aliou can also play in the Premier League,” why not?,” he said.

“And the Malians have got that credibility in Europe. You must understand that for a South African player to play in the Premier League or La Liga, its not very easy but a Malian, look at them, they are all over.”

“What a national team the Malians have, just Google it. If there is ever an opportunity to coach the Malian national team and I’m given it, I would like to coach it in future.”

“So if Man United need him (Dieng), why not? I saw the Ghanaian boy (Thomas Patey) who used to play for Atletico Madrid and is now at Arsenal. I also saw Elneny playing for Arsenal. In short, its good for Africans to go play there and take care of their families,” added the outspoken tactician.

