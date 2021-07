CAPS United striker Ishmael Wadi has completed a move to South African club JDR Stars.

The lanky striker was invited by the Pretoria-based Glad Africa Championship side for a two-week trial stint and passed.

He has signed a 2 year deal.

Wadi was one of the in-form players when top-flight football temporarily came back with the Chibuku Super Cup. He scored four goals for Makepekepe.

His exclusion in the Warriors squad for Cosafa sparked debate.

