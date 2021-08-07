European champions Chelsea have reportedly agreed a club record transfer fee with Inter Milan, for Romelu Lukaku.

It is being reported that the Roman Abromovic-owned side will splash a staggering £97.5 million (€115 million) to bring back the 28-year old Belgian to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku left Chelsea in July 2014 for Everton, where he made 110 appearances and scored 53 goals.

In 2017, he moved to Manchester United, who then sold home to Inter Milan.

At San Siro, the big striker scored 64 goals in 95 games.

