Warriors star Tino Kadewere says he is working so hard to gain full fitness and be ready for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers slated for September.

The Olympique Lyon striker underwent surgery for following a thigh injury last season and is almost back to full fitness and missed yesterday’s 2021/22 Ligue 1 season opener against Brest.

He says he has sights set on recovering and being part of Les Gones as well as in Zdravko Logarusic’s Warriors, who face arch-rivals South Africa and Ethiopia next month.

“I am happy that I am being able to be part of the team in the start of the season. It was not easy with the surgery and all, but I want to thank God, my family, friends and all the fans for the love and support that they gave to me,” Kadewere told The Sunday Mail.

“I am now going to make sure I work extra hard to be 100 percent fit and be ready for the World Cup qualifiers.