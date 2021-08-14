Marvelous Nakamba has been linked with another English Premier League club who are looking to sign him before the end of this transfer window.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, Watford have joined Crystal Palace and Everton in the race to sign the midfielder and are monitoring the the situation.

The 27-year-old made just nine Premier League starts last term at the Claret and Blue, and will likely face more competition in the midfield this season as the Dean Smith-coached side is looking to sign Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Ward-Prowse is regarded as Smith’s main target and his signing would bolster the holding midfield department, in which the Warriors star already competes, with Brazilian Douglas Luiz.

This would force Nakamba down the pecking order, and if Villa decide to let him go, the publication adds that the club would want profit on the £11m they spent when signing him from Club Brugge in 2019.